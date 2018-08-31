Friday, August 31 , 2018, 9:39 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl Gives $112,000 to Local Charities from Benefit Concerts

By Eric Shiflett for Santa Barbara Bowl | August 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Jack Johnson, Katy Perry and Brad Paisley sold-out benefit concerts supported residents’ needs after the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

Santa Barbara Bowl has donated all organizational net proceeds from three benefit concerts held by Jack Johnson, Katy Perry and Brad Paisley, respectively, to local charitable organizations.

The total amount donated, $112,000, positively impacts the community by directly supporting residents’ needs from the recent Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

In March, the County Board of Supervisors responded swiftly by granting approval for the Santa Barbara Bowl to host up to four additional concerts (outside the approved annual limit), paving the way for maximum impact from the benefit concerts.

Musicians Johnson, Perry and Paisley held three separate, sold-out concerts on March 18, May 12 and May 19.

Individually and separate from the bowl, each of the artists identified their own benefit organizations and the manner to donate to the community. The bowl supported their efforts with staff, donated time, and general assistance.

The selected Santa Barbara Bowl beneficiaries are:

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade
Carpinteria School District
Cold Spring School
Montecito Union School

The selection process for the charitable organizations placed greater focus on supporting schools impacted by fire and debris flow. This is in sync with the bowl’s mission and outreach programs focusing on supporting performing arts in local schools.

Due to pressing needs, the Santa Barbara Bowl Board of Directors chose the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade as the recipient of funds from the March 18 Jack Johnson & Friends concert.

An ad-hoc committee comprised of Santa Barbara Bowl Board members was formed to determine how to disperse funds from Paisley and Perry benefit concerts.

Carpinteria School District, showing the greatest need, received funds to launch an arts program, including performing arts, for all schools in the district.

Cold Spring School and Montecito Union School, also demonstrating significant needs, received the remaining balance of the net proceeds from both concerts.

“The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation is honored to be a part of this great community and humbled by the amazing spirit everyone has displayed over these past months," said Tobe Plough, foundation president.

"We are happy to be a part of the healing process and appreciative of the amazing opportunity these artists provided for us to help those in need,” Plough said.

“We commend the county supervisors’ vision and thank the dedication of bowl volunteers and leadership who made this a successful endeavor,” Plough said.

For more about the Santa Barbara Bowl, visit www.sbbowl.com.

— Eric Shiflett for Santa Barbara Bowl.

 

