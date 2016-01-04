Santa Barbara Bowl Goes With New Promoters

Advice

Goldenvoice was formerly the bowl’s exclusive concert promoter from 1995 to 2001

Hoping to get bigger and better musical artists, the Santa Barbara Bowl has signed with a new — but also a former — promoter.

The Santa Barbara Bowl reached an agreement with Goldenvoice to become the 4,562-seat amphitheater’s exclusive concert promoter along with Moss Jacobs, a Santa Barbara resident and longtime talent buyer for the bowl.

Jacobs, who booked acts for the bowl from 1995 to 2001 through Goldenvoice, returned to the company as of Jan. 1 to be its senior vice president and head of booking strategy and promotions for the bowl.

The Santa Barbara Bowl had been working with Nederlander to books acts because that’s where Jacobs moved when he left Goldenvoice, an AEG Live company that created the popular Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California’s Country Music Festival.

Jacobs left Nederlander for the new gig in November, saying he saw an opportunity to acquire “better horsepower” to get the big acts.

Attracting world-class artists and diversity among acts has always been the goal, but the recent completion of $40 million in renovations and upgrades will help sweeten the deal, Jacobs said.

“Santa Barbara being a smallish market to have this amazing facility where we get these amazing shows, it requires a whole bunch of perseverance to get bands to play here,” he told Noozhawk. “As they improve the stadium from a technical standpoint, I can get bigger bands.

"We’re atop of the heap in terms of what we can do from a performance standpoint.”

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation raised the money to renovate the 80-year-old facility over 20 years, and it’s been nice to see fruits of the labor, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation executive director Rick Boller said.

“After putting all of the money into our facility, we saw quite an uptick in acts that are coming here; ones that weren’t playing buildings our size,” Boller said. “(Jacobs) is a very important part of the team at Santa Barbara Bowl. We’re anticipating the same successful seasons we have in the past.”

Boller said Goldenvoice’s access to a diversity of acts was a plus, since the company also operates successful Los Angeles music venues including the Fonda Theatre, El Rey, the Shrine Auditorium, Club Nokia, The Roxy, Microsoft Theater and Fox Theatre.

“The Santa Barbara Bowl is an iconic venue with a legacy of hosting incredible performers,” Rick Mueller, president of AEG Live North America, said in a statement.

“The Bowl is an incredible complement to our California roster of live music venues ranging from intimate theaters to arena and large-scale festivals including Humphrey’s by the Bay in San Diego, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Mountain Winery in Saratoga.

"Moss has been curating amazing performances at the Bowl for over 20 years. We are lucky and excited to have him as part of our team.”

The Santa Barbara Bowl expects to announce its 2016 acts and dates this month, but Jacobs didn’t want to give too much away.

“The season is looking really good,” he said. “I’m liking the feel of it: a nice combo of rock, country and comedy.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.