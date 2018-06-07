Santa Barbara High School Celebrates Class of 2018 at Santa Barbara Bowl

Graduating seniors, families and friends gather at the venue to celebrate commencement since Peabody Stadium is undergoing renovations

Family and friends of the Dons Class of 2018 gather Thursday evening at the Santa Barbara Bowl for Santa Barbara High School’s commencement ceremony. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Graduating Santa Barbara High School seniors cross the stage of the Santa Barbara Bowl during Thursday's commencement ceremony. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara High School’s Class of 2018 fills the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday evening for graduation ceremonies. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara High School’s Class of 2018 fills the Santa Barbara Bowl on Thursday evening for graduation ceremonies. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara High School’s 143rd graduating class celebrates four years of achievements and milestones Thursday evening at its commencement ceremony at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Friends and family cheer for the Class of 2018 Santa Barbara High School graduates at Thursday's commencement. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara High School graduating seniors cross the stage of the Santa Barbara Bowl, the venue for this year's ceremony since Peabody Stadium is undergoing renovations. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara High School’s 143rd graduating class celebrated four years of achievements and milestones Thursday evening at its commencement ceremony at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Family and friends of the 518 graduates streamed into the outside venue to find their seats. The site was different because of the ongoing Peabody Stadium renovation project, and long security lines caused a delay for the ceremony.

“Most of us can agree we haven’t had a traditional school year,” graduating senior Alyssa Cardenas said during her commencement speech. “We aren’t even graduating at our own school….me reading this speech to you not in Peabody Stadium is, in fact, breaking a cliché.”

Sporting an olive cap and gown, Santa Barbara High student body president Anais Jimenez said the school and its programs had a life-changing impact on her.

“It has not only shaped us all into amazing people but has created strong relationships that we cherish forever with the students, faculty and alumni,” the graduating senior said. “I could not imagine my high school experience anywhere else. Santa Barbara High School has been a second home for all of us.”

Principal John Becchio, who was appointed SBHS principal seven years ago and is leaving next year for a human resources position with the Santa Barbara Unified School District this year, also offered remarks.

“You have reached a moment in life, an iconic milestone,” Becchio said. “This moment brings the freedom to choose your path in life, but the freedom of adulthood is certainly not free of challenge or complexity.”

After graduation, 35 percent of the Class of 2018 students are heading to a four-year university, according to district spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

Another 58 percent of students are going to attend two-year college programs, and 6 percent are planning to join the armed forces, enter the workforce, or travel.

“To the students who are going away to study, I wish you good luck,” graduating senior Ednna Velazquez said during her commencement speech. “For students who will stay close to study or work, I hope to have the opportunity to see you again.”

Hearts were heavier during the ceremony after a special recognition took place for Andrew Hernandez, a 17-year-old Santa Barbara High senior who died of an apparent suicide in May.

Some graduating seniors wore a small, white sticker on their caps saying, “805 Strong. Long live Andrew.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.