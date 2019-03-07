Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 7 , 2019, 2:59 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach Gives $390,000 to Performing Arts Programs

By Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation | March 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Board of Directors has announced $101,550 in grants have been awarded to the 2018 Outreach fall grant recipients, bringing the Bowl’s total 2018 giving to more than $390,000 for local nonprofit performing arts organizations.

The board voted to approve fall 2018 grants based on recommendations from the foundation’s outreach committee, after evaluating applications from schools, artists and not-for-profit organizations from across Santa Barbara County.

Funded by private donations, as well as a Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation contribution of $1 from every concert ticket sold, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has awarded $101,550 in grants to 20 recipients during this grant cycle.

In 2018, the foundation’s outreach programs awarded some $390,000 in total giving to local programs, education and experiences, including spring 2018 grants which awarded $130,000; Instrument Fund, $76,000; Flash Grants and sponsorships, $62,000; and Community Ticket Subsidy, $29,000.

Bowl outreach giving includes an array of programs that provide critical resources for expanding youth access to performing arts such as symposiums, arts advocacy, mentorship, and needs-based financial support for arts education programs.
 
To qualify for an outreach grant, the organization and/or program must focus on performing arts education. The 2018 fall grant receipts include dedicated in-school programs such as Children’s Creative Project, Santa Barbara Dance Institute, and high school band programs.

Afterschool programs continued to be an essential focus for both grant cycles, with funds going to organizations including Boxtales Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Strings, Youth Interactive, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Rock Shop Academy, Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, and Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra.

“Supporting local performing arts education is a top priority for the Bowl Foundation,” said Karen Kerns, chair of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation outreach committee.

“The inspiring work of these grant recipients wows us year-after-year and plays a vital role in our community. Plus, the contributions of local individuals, businesses, and other organizations ensure we can further support performing arts education,” Kerns said.

For 2019, the spring grant cycle full applications are due April 30. More information can be found on the Santa Barbara Bowl's outreach pages.
 
For more information about supporting Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach, contact Kai Tepper, program manager, 805-308-9787 or [email protected]

To learn more about the Santa Barbara, visit www.sbbowl.com.

— Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 