Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach Gives $390,000 to Performing Arts Programs

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation Board of Directors has announced $101,550 in grants have been awarded to the 2018 Outreach fall grant recipients, bringing the Bowl’s total 2018 giving to more than $390,000 for local nonprofit performing arts organizations.

The board voted to approve fall 2018 grants based on recommendations from the foundation’s outreach committee, after evaluating applications from schools, artists and not-for-profit organizations from across Santa Barbara County.

Funded by private donations, as well as a Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation contribution of $1 from every concert ticket sold, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation has awarded $101,550 in grants to 20 recipients during this grant cycle.

In 2018, the foundation’s outreach programs awarded some $390,000 in total giving to local programs, education and experiences, including spring 2018 grants which awarded $130,000; Instrument Fund, $76,000; Flash Grants and sponsorships, $62,000; and Community Ticket Subsidy, $29,000.

Bowl outreach giving includes an array of programs that provide critical resources for expanding youth access to performing arts such as symposiums, arts advocacy, mentorship, and needs-based financial support for arts education programs.



To qualify for an outreach grant, the organization and/or program must focus on performing arts education. The 2018 fall grant receipts include dedicated in-school programs such as Children’s Creative Project, Santa Barbara Dance Institute, and high school band programs.

Afterschool programs continued to be an essential focus for both grant cycles, with funds going to organizations including Boxtales Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Strings, Youth Interactive, Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, Rock Shop Academy, Orcutt Children’s Art Foundation, and Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra.

“Supporting local performing arts education is a top priority for the Bowl Foundation,” said Karen Kerns, chair of the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation outreach committee.

“The inspiring work of these grant recipients wows us year-after-year and plays a vital role in our community. Plus, the contributions of local individuals, businesses, and other organizations ensure we can further support performing arts education,” Kerns said.

For 2019, the spring grant cycle full applications are due April 30. More information can be found on the Santa Barbara Bowl's outreach pages.



For more information about supporting Santa Barbara Bowl Outreach, contact Kai Tepper, program manager, 805-308-9787 or [email protected]

To learn more about the Santa Barbara, visit www.sbbowl.com.

— Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation.