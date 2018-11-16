Santa Barbara Boys Basketball Beats Buena in Season Opener

Boys Basketball

Bryce Warrecker scored 18 points and Jackson Hamilton added 14, and Santa Barbara High withstood Buena’s three-point shooting barrage and beat the Bulldogs 57-46 in a boys basketball season opener on Friday at Buena.

“It was a good win over a very good Buena team, and it is a game which will help us improve,” said Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante.

Hamilton provided lots of energy and knocked down time some timely shots.

They came in handy against a Buena team that made 10 three-pointers.

Bregante said Warrecker and Stephen Davis “did a great job sharing the ball and setting up teammates to be successful.”

Davis scored eight points and Aiden Douglas also chipped in eight points.

Oscar Orozco scored 15 for Buena, including three three-pointers. Bradin Storms and Luke Edwards each made two three-pointers and scored eight points apiece.

Santa Barbara is back in action Tuesday at Pioneer Valley.

