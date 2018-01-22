Santa Barbara Boys Basketball Suffers Two-Point Loss at Ventura

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team traveled Highway 101 for the first time since December as it played a Channel League game at Ventura.

The road wasn't kind to the Dons as they fell to the Cougars 51-49.

"We played poorly in the first half which resulted in a 10-point deficit at halftime," assistant coach Joe Bregante said.

"We came out in the second half and played with much more intensity and much better. We even had a three-point lead but we couldn't hold on at the end."

The Dons fall to 7-4 overall and 1-2 in league. They play the rematch against the Cougars on Friday at home.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.