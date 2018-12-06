Santa Barbara Boys Basketball Takes Its Lumps Against Clovis West

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High suffered its first boys basketball loss, falling to Central Section power Clovis West, 74-46, in the second pool play game the Bob Hawking Classic in Simi Valley on Thursday.

Bryce Warrecker scored 20 points, Aiden Douglas added 11 points and Will Rottman chipped in seven for the Dons (5-1), who got as close as 13 points in the second half.

"We managed to cut their lead to 13 several times in the second half but we just couldn’t get over the hump," Santa Barbara assistant coach Joe Bregante said. "It seemed every time we got a little momentum they made a great play or we had a breakdown."

Bregante called the game "a really good experience for us because they showed us some of our weaknessess and things we need to improve on," Bregante said. "I am hoping this was a game we can look back on and say it really helped us become a better team."

The Dons play their final pool-play game against Canyon at 3:30 p.m.

