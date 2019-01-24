Santa Barbara High got goals from four players on Thursday in a 4-0 boys soccer shutout at Lompoc.
"I was very proud of the boys' effort tonight," said Dons coach Todd Heil. "From start to finish, we controlled the tempo and the possession and the boys were rewarded with a solid 4-0 win on the road."
SBHS improves to 14-5 overall and 7-1 in the Channel League. The Dons are one point behind league leader San Marcos (7-0-1).
Luisangel Jeronimo opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Brandon Garcia got inside the penalty area, drew the keeper out of position and laid the ball off to Jeronimo who scored into an open net. Juan Carlos Torres was pulled down in the box and he made it 2-0 with a PK in the 24th minute.
"Jorge Ochoa had the goal of the game just before half," noted Heil. "Brandon Pacheco played a nice ball to on-running Ochoa, who hit a beautiful 25-yard shot just inside the upper post to give us a 3-0 lead."
Pedro Guillen scored the fourth goal after Riley Svensson knocked down a cross with his head and sent it back across the center of the goal. Goalie Connor Lambe notched his ninth shutout and the team's 10th shutout on the season.
The Dons travel to Santa Ynez on Monday at 5 pm.
Santa Barbara Boys Blank Lompoc 4-0, Remain 1 Point Behind San Marcos
