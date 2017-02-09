Santa Barbara Boys Close Out Strong Season With Shutout Win

Boys Soccer

The Division 1 third-ranked Santa Barbara boys soccer team completed an undefeated Channel League run with a 2-0 victory over Ventura on Thursday.

Juan Carlos Torres and Brian De La Luz each scored for the Dons, who sport stellar records of 19-1-5 overall and 7-0-1 in league.

"I'm really proud of the boys for continuing their effort and hard work over these last seven days where we played four games, three of them on the road, and won all four," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "It's this kind of effort that we'll need as we take on the best high school teams in California in Division One."

The Dons await the release of CIF playoff pairings on Monday.

