Santa Barbara Boys, Girls Play State Quarterfinal Games Tonight

It's unfortunate for local prep basketball fans that the CIF scheduled the boys and girls State Regional Tournament games on the same night.

The Santa Barbara High boys and girls teams are in action tonight (Saturday) in the quarterfinal round of their respective divisions. While the Dons girls play at No. 2 seed Troy in Fullerton in Division 1, the No. 3-seeded boys are hosting No. 6 Bonita of La Verne in a Division 3 matchup. Both games tip off at 6 p.m.

Bonita (26-6) visits J.R. Richards Gym after knocking off La Jolla Country Day, 52-48, in the first round at home. The Bearcats finished as runners-up in the Southern Section 3AA Division, losing to No. 1 Oak Park in the final, 68-49. They did upset a very good Calabasas team in the semifinals.

They'll be facing a Dons team that is on a roll. Santa Barbara (32-1) had it all going in its state tournament opener, overwhelming Central Section runner-up Selma, 102-68, on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara girls face a tough assignment in Troy. The Warriors won the consolation bracket of the Southern Section Open Division, beating Vista Murrieta, 83-75. The Dons lost to Vista Murrieta, 64-62, in the consolation bracket.

The girls game is being streamed online at livestream.com

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said Troy is an athletic team like Vista Murrieta. Kianna Smith,a 6-foot junior guard, leads the attack.

The Warriors (25-6) have posted some impressive wins in the postseason, beating Alemany and Oaks Christian.

Santa Barbara (27-4) also has some big wins this season, beating the likes of Harvard Westlake, Ventura, Mater Dei and Torrey Pines. Coach Butcher said it's been fun playing against the best teams in the CIF.

It's just too bad they have to play the same night as the boys.

