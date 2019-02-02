Santa Barbara Boys, Girls, San Marcos Boys, Dos Pueblos Girls Are Home for CIF Soccer Openers

Soccer

Santa Barbara High will open defense of its CIF-SS Division 1 boys soccer title at home against Palos Verdes on Thursday.

The CIF released the pairings for boys and girls soccer on Saturday.

The Dons, champions of the Channel League, enter the playoffs with a 16-5 record while Palos Verdes is 9-9-3. The venue and time of the game will be determined.

San Marcos (14-5-6), the Channel League runner-up, received a home game for its Division 2 opener against Royal (14-12-0) on Thursday.

In Division 3, Dos Pueblos (14-9-2) received an at-large berth and will travel to Hart (13-6-5), the co-champion of the Foothill League.

Santa Ynez, which finished third in the Channel League, plays at Carpinteria in an all-county Division 4 wild-card game on Tuesday. The winner travels to Valencia on Thursday.

Bishop Diego, which won its first league soccer title in 21 years, will play a Division 7 home game on Thursday against the winner of the wild-card game between Whittier Christian and Yeshiva.

In Division 5, Condor League champion Dunn will host St. Genevieve in a first-round game on Thursday.

Laguna Blanca and Cate are both playing wild-card games in Division 6 on Tuesday. Cate travels to L.A. Marshall, with the winner facing Lennox Academy on Thursday.

Laguna Blanca is home against Viewpoint. The winner travels to No. 2 seed Azusa.

GIRLS SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos received a home game for the first round of the Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday. The Chargers will play Flintridge-Sacred Heart at a site to be determined.

Santa Barbara got a wild-card spot in Division 4 and will play host to Viewpoint on Monday at San Marcos at 5:20 p.m. The winner draws top-seeded Cerritos on Wednesday

In a Division 4 first-round game, Lompoc travels to Beverly Hills on Wednesday

In Division 6, Laguna Blanca will make the long trek to Jurupa Valley while in Division 7, Cate will host Pilbos, and Dunn will host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.