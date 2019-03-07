Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Santa Barbara Boys, Girls Swim Teams Beat Santa Ynez

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 7, 2019 | 8:05 p.m.

Theo Patterson led a sweep in the boys 100 breaststroke to key a 88-82 Channel League swim victory over Santa Ynez on Thursday.

In the girls competition, Erica Becerra and Juju Martinez do Amaral each won two events and swam on two winning relays to lead the Dons to a 119-50 victory.

Santa Barbara's sweep in the breaststroke allowed it to pull away from the Pirates. Patterson's winning time was 1:09.90.

Sean O'Brien of the Dons chased down Lukas Bohnet and finished second to teammate Chase Raisin in the 500 freestyle to give Santa Barbara its first lead.  

Raisin also finished second in the 200 free to Henry Allen of the Pirates, who clocked 1:56.55.

Santa Ynez won all three relays and took six individual events, but depth and a 1-2 finishing in diving made the difference for Santa Barbara. 

Kiana King-Seabra of the Dons started the girls meet off with a win in the diving competition.

Erica Becerra took the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley, while Ana Martinez do Amaral won the 100 and 200 free.  Abigail Hendrix captured the 500 free and finished second in the 200 free. Sofia Markiewicz finished second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke.  

Santa Barbara (2-0 in league) and hosts Lompoc next Thursday.
 

