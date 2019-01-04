Santa Barbara Boys Lose by One Against Oxnard

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team was edged by host Oxnard, 55-54, in a non-league boys basketball game on Friday night.

Stacy Johnson poured in 27 points and Dominic Brown added 15 for the Yellowjackets.

Bryce Warrecker led the Dons with 22 points, Jackson Hamilton had 10 and Aiden Douglas and Jasper Johnson each added nine.

Oxnard hurt the Dons in the rebounding department.

"I thought we missed a few easy shots and we needed to do a better job on the rebounds," said assistant coach Joe Bregante.

Santa Barbara is now 17-3 while Oxnard is 14-5.

