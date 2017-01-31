Santa Barbara Boys No. 3 in Division 1 Soccer; Laguna Blanca Tops D-7 Poll

Santa Barbara High is ranked No. 3 in CIF-Southern Section Division 1 boys soccer.
The Dons (15-1-5, 3-0-1) are in a fight for the Channel League title. After Tuesday's home game against Buena, they have three remaining games against city rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos and first-place Ventura. Ventura (3-1-2) holds a one-point lead over the Dons in the standings.
Laguna Blanca, No. 1 in Division 7, has a Condor League showdown with Dunn on Wednesday in Los Olivos. The teams tied 4-4 in their first meeting.
In girls water polo, San Marcos remains No. 3 in Division 1 after wins over No. 4 Orange Lutheran and No. 10 Huntington Beach last week. Dos Pueblos is fifth and Santa Barbara 10th.
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
1 Cathedral
2 Redlands East Valley
3 Santa Barbara
4 Santa Margarita
5 Servite
6 Paramount
7 Millikan High School
8 Notre Dame (Sher. Oaks)
9 Sunny Hills
10 Downey
DIVISION 7
1 Laguna Blanca
2 Riverside Preparatory
3 Nuview Bridge
4 Hamilton
5 University Preparatory
6 Tarbut V'Torah
7 St. Anthony
8 Vasquez
9 Thatcher
10 Whitney
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 7
1 California Acad/Math-Science
2 Desert Christian (Lancaster)
3 San Gabriel Mission
4 Rancho Mirage
5 Arroyo
6 Saddleback
7 Pomona Catholic
8 Big Bear
9 Carpenteria
10 Pacifica Christain/OC
GIRLS WATER POLO
DIVISION 1
1 Laguna Beach
2 Mater Dei
3 San Marcos
4 Orange Lutheran
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Foothill
7 Corona del Mar
8 Santa Margarita
9 Los Alamitos
T10 Newport Harbor
T10 Huntington Beach
T10 Santa Barbara
DIVISION 3
1 Villa Park
2 Redondo Union
3 Righetti
4 Santiago/Corona
5 Warren
6 Wilson/Long Beach
7 La Serna
8 Rancho Cucamonga
9 Harvard Westlake
10 Cabrillo/Lompoc
DIVISION 7
1 Santa Ynez
2 Diamond Bar
3 Atascadero
4 Chaffey
5 Whittier
6 Santa Fe
7 Western
8 Calabasas
9 Louisville
10 Valley View