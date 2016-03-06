Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:07 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Boys Open State Tourney at Home; Dons Girls Play at Torrey Pines

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 6, 2016 | 5:27 p.m.

Local high school basketball March Madness continues this week with Santa Barbara High’s boys and girls teams playing in the CIF State Regional Tournament.

The Dons boys, champions of the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division, were seeded third in Division 3 of the So Cal Regionals and got a first-round home game against 14th-seeded Selma on Wednesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Boys Brackets

Girls Brackets

The Santa Barbara girls, who haven’t played in nearly two weeks, were seeded 10th in Division 1 and travel to No. 7 Torrey Pines on Wednesday night for a regional opener.

Torrey Pines (22-8) is coming off back-to-back losses in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs against La Jolla Country Day (66-41) and The Bishop’s School of La Jolla (88-61) on March 2 and 3. The Falcons are led by 6-3 Sierra Campisano, an Oregon commit who averages 29 points and 16 rebounds a game.

Santa Barbara hasn’t played since a 64-62 loss to Vista Murrieta in the Southern Section Open Division seeding bracket on Feb. 27. Washington-bound Amber Melgoza leads the Dons with averages of 25 points and 8 rebounds.

This will be the fourth straight playoff opponent Melgoza and the Dons will be facing that has a Pac 12 recruit. Chaminade’s Valerie Higgins is going to USC, Mater Dei’s 6-4 Allyson Rosenblum signed with UCLA and Vista Murrieta’s 6-1 Jaelyn Brown is headed to Cal.

The Dons and Torrey Pines are bracketed across No. 2 seed Troy and Legacy of the L.A. City Section.

Santa Barbara’s boys get back to work after celebrating their first CIF-Southern Section title since 1991. The Dons beat Lynwood, 75-65, in the 2A Division final on Saturday at the Honda Center for their 31st win against one loss.

They’ll play a Selma team that lost in the Central Section Division 3 final to Fresno Roosevelt, 66-36. The Bears (25-7) started four sophomores and a junior in the title game.

The Dons are seeded behind the Southern Section 2AA finalists, champion Ayala and runner-up Huntington Beach Edison.  If they win Wednesday, they’d host the winner of Bonita and La Jolla Country Day in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

St. Joseph High in Santa Maria is the No. 1 seed in Division 5. The Knights rolled through the Southern Section 5AA Division and beat Flintridge Prep in the final, 63-45. They’ll host Riverdale (15-10) in the regional opener.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 