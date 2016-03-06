Santa Barbara Boys Open State Tourney at Home; Dons Girls Play at Torrey Pines

Boys Basketball

Local high school basketball March Madness continues this week with Santa Barbara High’s boys and girls teams playing in the CIF State Regional Tournament.

The Dons boys, champions of the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division, were seeded third in Division 3 of the So Cal Regionals and got a first-round home game against 14th-seeded Selma on Wednesday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

Boys Brackets

Girls Brackets

The Santa Barbara girls, who haven’t played in nearly two weeks, were seeded 10th in Division 1 and travel to No. 7 Torrey Pines on Wednesday night for a regional opener.

Torrey Pines (22-8) is coming off back-to-back losses in the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs against La Jolla Country Day (66-41) and The Bishop’s School of La Jolla (88-61) on March 2 and 3. The Falcons are led by 6-3 Sierra Campisano, an Oregon commit who averages 29 points and 16 rebounds a game.

Santa Barbara hasn’t played since a 64-62 loss to Vista Murrieta in the Southern Section Open Division seeding bracket on Feb. 27. Washington-bound Amber Melgoza leads the Dons with averages of 25 points and 8 rebounds.

This will be the fourth straight playoff opponent Melgoza and the Dons will be facing that has a Pac 12 recruit. Chaminade’s Valerie Higgins is going to USC, Mater Dei’s 6-4 Allyson Rosenblum signed with UCLA and Vista Murrieta’s 6-1 Jaelyn Brown is headed to Cal.

The Dons and Torrey Pines are bracketed across No. 2 seed Troy and Legacy of the L.A. City Section.

Santa Barbara’s boys get back to work after celebrating their first CIF-Southern Section title since 1991. The Dons beat Lynwood, 75-65, in the 2A Division final on Saturday at the Honda Center for their 31st win against one loss.

They’ll play a Selma team that lost in the Central Section Division 3 final to Fresno Roosevelt, 66-36. The Bears (25-7) started four sophomores and a junior in the title game.

The Dons are seeded behind the Southern Section 2AA finalists, champion Ayala and runner-up Huntington Beach Edison. If they win Wednesday, they’d host the winner of Bonita and La Jolla Country Day in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

St. Joseph High in Santa Maria is the No. 1 seed in Division 5. The Knights rolled through the Southern Section 5AA Division and beat Flintridge Prep in the final, 63-45. They’ll host Riverdale (15-10) in the regional opener.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .