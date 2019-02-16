Santa Barbara Boys Perform Well in Opening Meet at Pacifica

Santa Barbara High opened its track and field season at the inaugural Pacifica Invitational in Oxnard.
The Dons earned a couple of runner-up finishes in the opener.
The 4x400 relay team of Benjamin Kreitzer, Colin Hurtado, Jacob Valezuela and AJ Reyes clocked 3:49.19 for second in their first race together and Moki Nacario was runner-up in the long jump at 20-7.
Reyes was third (55.87) and Kreitzer fourth (57.42) in the 400 and Hurtado took third (2:12.72) in the 800.
Valenzuela had a personal best 36-9 to score in fifth at triple jump; Nacario was sixth in the 200 (23.87) and Jacob Barrios (47.44) and Manny Flores (47.67) were third and fourth in the 300 hurdles.
"It was good to finally have a clear day and some good competition," coach Olivia Perdices said. "It was a really well-run efficient early-season meet. We had some guys step up and perform well, especially for so early in the year. We'll definitely learn and grow from this meet."
