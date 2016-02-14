Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Boys Receive No. 1 Seed in CIF 1A Basketball Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 14, 2016 | 9:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team was seeded first for the CIF Division 1A basketball playoffs on Sunday.

The Dons, who last week dropped to No. 2 in the 1A poll, were given the top seed after a 26-1 regular season and an 8-0 record in the Channel League. They’ll open the playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at home against Fullerton (7-18), an at-large team from the Freeway League.

Santa Barbara is seeking to make it to the CIF Finals after falling in the semifinals the last two seasons.

Also in the 1A Divison, Dos Pueblos (15-13) received an at-large berth and will play at Sunny Hills (14-12) on Wednesday. The winner of the game draws either top-seeded Lynwood or Whittier in the second round on Friday.

San Marcos (20-7, Channel League No. 2) will open the 3AA Division playoffs at home on Wednesday against North Torrance (15-11), the Pioneer League No. 2 team.

Carpinteria, Laguna Blanca and Providence also received home playoff openers. Carpinteria (16-9) will host Campbell Hall in Division 4A; Laguna Blanca (11-8) takes on Santa Monica New Roads (9-8) in 5A, and Providence (15-6) faces Shandon in Division 6.

From the North County, St. Joseph (24-3) was seeded No. 1 in the 5AA Division and will open against Providence Burbank (9-1) on Wednesday. In 2AA, Santa Maria (15-12) visits No. 4  seed Thousand Oaks (16-12); Santa Ynez (18-5) hosts San Luis Obispo (15-13) and Lompoc (15-6) is home to Animo Leadership (7-12) in Division 4AA; Valley Christian Academy (16-7) plays host to Besant Hill (5-10) in Division 6.

Game times are scheduled for 7 p.m.

