Santa Barbara Boys Roar Past Rio Mesa, 93-56

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High started the new year on a winning note, routing Rio Mesa, 93-56, in a non-league boys basketball game at Rio Mesa on Wednesday.

Jackson Hamilton scored 21 points to lead the Dons (17-2), Bryce Warrecker had 14 points and Stephen Davis added 11. A total of 10 players scored in the game.

Santa Barbara was coming off a loss against Corona del Mar in the championship of its Holiday Classic.



"It was nice to get a win and we played pretty well," assistant coach Joe Bregante said. "I thought we moved the ball well, ran the floor pretty well, and played at a good pace for us."

The Dons travel to Oxnard on Friday.

