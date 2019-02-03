Santa Barbara Boys Seeded No. 1 for CIF Basketball Playoffs; Dons Girls Open D1 Bracket at Home

Basketball

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team earned the No. 1 seed for the CIF-SS Division 3A playoffs and will open the tournament with a home game Friday night agains San Gabriel.

The playoff brackets for boys and girls basketball were released Sunday. The girls will play first-round games on Thursday and the boys on Friday.

This season has been quite a turnaround for the Dons, who went 1-7 in the Channel League last year and played only 16 games (7-9) due to the Thomas Fire and horrific mudslides in Montecito.

The Dons (25-3) won the CIF 2A championship in the 2015-16 season and lost in the first round of the 1AA playoffs in 2016-17.

They’ll open against a San Gabriel team that is 14-14 and received an at-large berth in the bracket.

A possible second-round scenario is Santa Barbara playing St. Bonaventure next Tuesday. St. Bonaventure, which is opposite the Dons in the bracket, plays host to Corona in the first round.

San Marcos won the 2A title last season and got moved up to Division 1 this season. The Royals (14-8), who finished second to Santa Barbara in the Channel League, drew a tough first-round opponent in Windward (22-4). The Wildcats finished second to Open Division team Sierra Canyon in the Gold Coast League. The game is at Windward on Friday.

Dos Pueblos (12-16, Channel No. 3), opens the 3AA Division playoffs against a familiar foe. The Chargers travel to former Channel League member Ventura, which won the Pacific View League and is 20-8 on the season.

Four area boys teams are in the Division 5A bracket and they all got home games for the first round. Carpinteria (12-13, Citrus Coast No. 2) will play host to New Covenant (10-5, National No. 2); Cate (11-4, Frontier No. 2) is home to wild-card winner St. Michaels Prep or Orange County Christian Western; Garden Street Academy (9-8, Condor No. 2) plays de Toledo (10-8, Independence No. 3) and Dunn (11-3, Condor No. 1) takes on wild-card winner Ambassador Mulholland or Joshua Springs Christian.

GIRLS FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

The success of the Santa Barbara High program has kept it in Division 1.

The Channel League-champion Dons (17-10) open the playoffs with a home game against Harvard-Westlake (19-8, Mission No. 2 ).

Santa Barbara last season reached the second round of the D1 playoffs and lost to eventual runner-up Chaminade. Two years ago, the Dons fell to final-four team Oaks Christian in the first round of the 1AA playoffs, and three years ago, with star Amber Melgoza, they played in the Open Division and beat Mater Dei.

Santa Ynez and Lompoc, which finished second and third, respectively, in their first year in the Channel League, are on the road for their playoff openers.

Santa Ynez (14-13) plays at Oak Park (19-9, Coastal Canyon No. 2) in Division 4AA while Lompoc (12-12) is at top-seed Brentwood (22-6) in the 3AA Division.

The girls play their second round games on Saturday.