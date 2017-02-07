Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:35 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Boys Shut Out Dos Pueblos, Win League Title

Santa Barbara's Celso Lagunas gets past a Dos Pueblos defender to launch a shot
Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas gets past a Dos Pueblos defender to launch a shot (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | February 7, 2017 | 8:59 p.m.

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team took care of business and clinched the outright Channel League title with a 4-0 victory over Dos Pueblos at Girsh Park on Tuesday.

The Dons (18-1-5, 6-0-1) jumped out to an early lead as Celso Lagunas took Owen Lambe's pass and beat the Charger keeper in the first minute of play.

Santa Barbara's Heymar Hernandez blasts a shot past Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos.
Santa Barbara’s Heymar Hernandez blasts a shot past Zach Steinberger of Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss/ Noozhawk Photo)

Heymar Hernandez put the Dons up 2-0 just six minutes later after taking a pass from Lagunas and finding the net.

Sloan Hanson scored twice over the next 30 minutes to complete the game's scoring.

Dos Pueblos (8-7-7, 3-3-1) falls to a half game back of Ventura for second place in Channel League and next takes on Buena on Thursday at home.

Santa Barbara plays at Ventura on Thursday with a chance to finish undefeated in league play and help out Dos Pueblos in their race for second place.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Sloan Hanson of Santa Barbara rises above everyone to power a header for a goal against Dos Pueblos.
Sloan Hanson of Santa Barbara rises above everyone to power a header for a goal against Dos Pueblos. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

