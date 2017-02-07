Santa Barbara Boys Shut Out Dos Pueblos, Win League Title

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team took care of business and clinched the outright Channel League title with a 4-0 victory over Dos Pueblos at Girsh Park on Tuesday.

The Dons (18-1-5, 6-0-1) jumped out to an early lead as Celso Lagunas took Owen Lambe's pass and beat the Charger keeper in the first minute of play.

Heymar Hernandez put the Dons up 2-0 just six minutes later after taking a pass from Lagunas and finding the net.

Sloan Hanson scored twice over the next 30 minutes to complete the game's scoring.

Dos Pueblos (8-7-7, 3-3-1) falls to a half game back of Ventura for second place in Channel League and next takes on Buena on Thursday at home.

Santa Barbara plays at Ventura on Thursday with a chance to finish undefeated in league play and help out Dos Pueblos in their race for second place.

