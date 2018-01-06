Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Blanks Ventura in Channel League Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 6, 2018 | 8:42 p.m.

Santa Barbara High posted its seventh soccer shutout of the season, blanking Ventura 3-0 in a Channel League make-up game at Ventura on Saturday.

Gavin Guilfoyle scored two goals and Jorge Ochoa had the other, while Owen Lambe and Juan Carlos Torres provided assists.

Goalkeeper Ben Roach earned the shutout.

"Always great to start league off with a win and on the road as well," said a pleased Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. "This is the first week since November where we've had some fluidity to our season with a some training sessions and a game due to the Thomas Fire. I can't say enough about the character of this group of young men to be where they are as a team right now in our season. They continue to focus on the present, take it one game at a time, and haven't gotten ahead of themselves. Not always an easy thing to do."

The Dons improve to 8-0-3 overall. They are ranked 22nd in the nation and No. 4 in the state by Topdrawersoccer.com.

