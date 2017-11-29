Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Opens Season With 3-0 Shutout

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High sophomore Juan Carlos Torres was a handful for Moorpark in the Dons' season opener on Tuesday, scoring a goal and drawing a foul in the penalty area to set up another in a 3-0 boys soccer victory on the road.

Torres jumped on a loose ball in the Moorpark 18-yard box and finished his shot to break a scoreless game in the 65th minute. Three minutes later he was taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick.

Owen Lambe converted the PK for a 2-0 lead. Lambe finished off the scoring in the 72nd minute. He beat two defenders at the top of the box and fired a shot past the goalkeeper.

Ben Roach, a standout on the volleyball team, played goalkeeper and earned the shutout.

It's always nice to start the season off on the right foot with a win and a shutout," said longtime Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

The Dons play this weekend in the Cats and Hounds Tournament in Paso Robles. They open Friday against Nipomo.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.