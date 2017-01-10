Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Posts Shutout in League Opener

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High scored an early goal on the road, and goalie Paulie Santana recorded his eighth shutout of the season, as the Dons defeated Buena 2-0 in a Channel League boys soccer opener on a wet Tuesday night.

Celso Lagunas finished a pass from Owen Lambe to give Santa Barbara a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Heymar Hernandez started the play by running down a Buena player and forcing a turnover in the Bulldogs' defensive third of the field.

Juan Zarate made it 2-0, scoring off an assist from Brandon Garcia.

Coach Todd Heil was pleased with his team's play, especially since it hadn't practiced much because of the rainy weather.

"I was extremely proud of our performance tonight given the fact that we have honestly only been able to practice for two days in the last week due to the rain and field conditions," he said.

The Dons, ranked No. 4 in CIF Division1, are 13-1-4 overall and 1-0 in league. They host Dos Pueblos next Tuesday.

