Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Ranked 14th in Nation

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 20, 2016 | 8:09 a.m.

Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team has received national and state recognition for its tremendous 2015-16 season.

The Dons were ranked 14th in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer in the publication's final winter season rankings. They were one of nine California teams in the top 20.

Santa Barbara finished with a  23-6-3 record, was the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 runner-up and advanced to the CIF Division 1 State Regional semifinals.

Loyola, which beat the Dons in the section final, was the highest ranked California team in the national top 20 at No. 7. The Cubs are followed by Redlands East Valley (8), San Marcos Mission Hills (9), L.A. Cathedral (10), San Diego Cathedral Catholic (13), Santa Barbara (14),  Paramount (15), Los Alamitos (17) and Clovis Buchanan (18).

Santa Barbara defeated Paramount and Los Alamitos in the Southern Section playoffs and lost to Loyola in the final. It fell to Cathedral Catholic in the regional semifinals.

In Top Drawer Soccer's state rankings, Santa Barbara finished sixth. The Dons were No. 7 in the National Soccer Coaches Association of American Region IV rankings.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

