Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Receives No. 2 Seed for Division 1 Playoffs

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High’s boys soccer team was given the No. 2 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, which were announced on Monday.

The Dons (14-1-3) were ranked No. 1 going into the final week of the regular season, but they were upset by Dos Pueblos, 2-0.

Servite (17-2-2) received the top seeding in the Division 1 bracket. Loyola is the third seed and Millikan the fourth.

The top four seeds received first-round byes and will begin play in the second round on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The Dons will host Peninsula or Crespi at either San Marcos or SBCC.

In Division 2, San Marcos (11-7-2) drew Pioneer League-champion West Torrance (14-6-1) on the road for the first round on Friday.

Carpinteria’s boys (7-2-5) open the Division 6 playoffs at Chadwick (9-2-2). In a D-6 wild-card game on Wednesday, Laguna Blanca (6-2-2) hosts Sierra Canyon (6-13-3). The winner plays at Lennox Academy(11-3-2) on Friday.

North County teams in the playoffs include Santa Maria (17-4-3) at Hueneme (10-3-3) in Division 2; Lompoc (14-4-2) hosting Lawndale or Leuzinger, and Santa Ynez (12-6-4) playing at Santa Monica (11-4-3) in Division 4; Dunn (10-0-1) hosting West Ranch (9-4-4) in Division 5. Cabrillo (10-10-2) plays at Righetti (10-10-1) in a Division 4 wild-card game on Wednesday.

