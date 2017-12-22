Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Returns to Pitch, Posts 2 Shutouts at South Torrance Tourney

Boys Soccer

The Santa Barbara High boys soccer team picked up where it left off when it last played, posting a pair of shutouts at the South Torrance Tournament on Thursday.

The Dons had not played or practiced since Dec. 4 because of the Thomas Fire. Before the fire they were 4-0-1.

The inactivity didn't seem to hurt them on Thursday as they blanked Santa Monica 3-0 and Mira Costa 1-0.

Gavin Guilfoyle, Owen Lambe and Juan Carlos Torres scored for the Dons against Santa Monica, while Jorge Ochoa delivered the game winner against Mira Costa. Goalkeeper Ben Roach posted both shutouts.



"I’m really proud of the effort the boys put forth today given that we haven’t been able to practice and we’re honestly pretty out of shape," Dons coach Todd Heil said. "But they found a way to win two games and get themselves into the quarterfinals, where we’ll play Peninsula at 12:30.



Santa Barbara improves to 6-0-1.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.