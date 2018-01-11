Santa Barbara Boys Soccer State, Nationally Ranked

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High’s success during an interrupted boys soccer season has earned it state and national recognition.

The Dons (8-0-3) have been ranked the No. 11 prep team in the nation and No. 3 in California by topdrawersoccer.com.

Santa Barbara won two tournaments in December. They captured the Atascadero Cats & Hounds in this first weekend of the month and then went nearly three weeks without playing because of the Thomas Fire.

They returned to the pitch at the South Torrance Holiday Classic and won the title with a 2-1 win over Loyola.

The national ranking is not the highest for Santa Barbara.

“The teams in 2001, 2010 and 2011 all were in the top 10,” coach Todd Heil said. “But this is definitely pretty high considering the adversity of our season so far.”

The Dons have rescheduled their Channel League game with Buena, which was postponed by the devastating mudslides in Montecito and the flooding of Highway 101. They’ll play Buena on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at San Marcos following the Royals’ game against Ventura at 5 p.m.

