Santa Barbara Boys Soccer to Host CIF Regional Game

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High received a home game for the first round of the CIF Southern California Regional Boys Soccer Tournament on Sunday.

The Dons (22-6-3) will host L.A. City Section champion Palisades (19-2-2) on Tuesday in a Division 1 game at Peabody Stadium at 4 p.m. Santa Barbara was seeded fourth after finishing runner-up in Division 1 of the Southern Section.

Loyola, which won the Division 1 section title over Santa Barbara, 3-1, was seeded second in the regional. The top seed is Cathedral Catholic, the Division 1 champion from the San Diego Section.

The regional consists of eight teams from the Southern, San Diego, L.A. and Central Sections of the CIF. There is no state tournament because soccer in Northern California sections is played in the fall.

In order of seeding, the eight teams selected for the Division 1 regional are Cathedral Catholic (San Diego champion), Loyola (Southern Section champion), Buchanan (Central Section champion), Santa Barbara (Southern Section runner-up), Palisades (L.A. City champion), Los Alamitos (Southern Section semifinalist), San Pascual (San Diego runner-up) and Warren (Southern Section semifinalist).

The Santa Barbara-Palisades winner faces Cathedral Catholic or Warren in the semifinals on Thursday. The championship is on Saturday.

This is the second time Santa Barbara has played in the regionals. The Dons won the Division 2 title in 2011 after finishing as runners-up in the section Division 1 final.

Also making the regionals is Santa Maria. The Saints are seeded seventh in Division 3 and play at No. 2 Canoga Park of the L.A. City Section.

Santa Maria lost in the Southern Section Division 3 semifinals to Redlands East Valley.