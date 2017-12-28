Santa Barbara Boys Step Up in 4th Quarter, Rally Past Bishop Diego, 56-51

Boys Basketball

Morgan Peus is clutch down the stretch for Dons in Holiday Classic game

Morgan Peus scored on a runner with 15 seconds left in regulation and then hit two clutch free throws to give Santa Barbara High a 56-51 boys basketball win over Bishop Diego in a pool play game at the relocated Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Westlake High on Thursday.

After the shot by Peus gave the Dons a three-point lead, Bishop Diego missed from close range and fouled the Santa Barbara guard.

Peus finished with 12 points. Bryce Warrecker led the way with 22 points and Jackson Hamilton added 10 for Santa Barbara (4-0).

“We played as though we were tired and that’s understandable considering we haven’t had any conditioning the last few weeks and played a really intense overtime game last night (against Olympia, Wa.), which used up a lot of energy,” Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante said. “Bryce Warrecker and Jackson Hamilton both played well and Morgan Peus made some huge plays in the final minute to secure the win.”

Bishop Diego got 17 points from Will Goodwin and 15 from Dylan Streett. Both players were standouts on the football team that won the CIF-Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State championships. They finished the football season less than two weeks ago.

The Cardinals (0-2) led 34-27 at halftime and 46-41 after the third quarter. But they were outscored 15-5 in the final quarter.

“I was very happy with the way we played and, after getting such a late start to our season, I am excited for our prospects with league just around the corner’” said Bishop coach James Coronado.

Warrecker sparked Santa Barbara in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points, including a three-pointer.

“It’s a really good win against a very good Bishop team, especially considering the circumstances of the last few weeks,” said Bregante.

Santa Barbara concludes pool play against Flintridge Prep, while Bishop plays Apple Valley.

