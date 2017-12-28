Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Boys Step Up in 4th Quarter, Rally Past Bishop Diego, 56-51

Morgan Peus is clutch down the stretch for Dons in Holiday Classic game

Bryce Warrecker of Santa Barbara tries to drive around Bishop Diego’s Dylan Streett. Warrecker scored 22 points in the Dons’ 56-51 win.
Bryce Warrecker of Santa Barbara tries to drive around Bishop Diego’s Dylan Streett. Warrecker scored 22 points in the Dons’ 56-51 win. (Gary Kim photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2017 | 9:55 p.m.

Morgan Peus scored on a runner with 15 seconds left in regulation and then hit two clutch free throws to give Santa Barbara High a 56-51 boys basketball win over Bishop Diego in a pool play game at the relocated Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Westlake High on Thursday.

After the shot by Peus gave the Dons a three-point lead, Bishop Diego missed from close range and fouled the Santa Barbara guard.

Peus finished with 12 points. Bryce Warrecker led the way with 22 points and Jackson Hamilton added 10 for Santa Barbara (4-0).

“We played as though we were tired and that’s understandable considering we haven’t had any conditioning the last few weeks and played a really intense overtime game last night (against Olympia, Wa.), which used up a lot of energy,” Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante said. “Bryce Warrecker and Jackson Hamilton both played well and Morgan Peus made some huge plays in the final minute to secure the win.”

Bishop Diego got 17 points from Will Goodwin and 15 from Dylan Streett. Both players were standouts on the football team that won the CIF-Southern Section, SoCal Regional and State championships. They finished the football season less than two weeks ago.

Santa Barbara’s Jackson Gonzalez scores against Dylan Streett. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Jackson Gonzalez scores against Dylan Streett. (Gary Kim photo)

The Cardinals (0-2) led 34-27 at halftime and 46-41 after the third quarter. But they were outscored 15-5 in the final quarter.

“I was very happy with the way we played and, after getting such a late start to our season, I am excited for our prospects with league just around the corner’” said Bishop coach James Coronado.

Warrecker sparked Santa Barbara in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points, including a three-pointer.

“It’s a really good win against a very good Bishop team, especially considering the circumstances of the last few weeks,” said Bregante.

Santa Barbara concludes pool play against Flintridge Prep, while Bishop plays Apple Valley.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 