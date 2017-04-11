Santa Barbara Boys Take Down Ventura

The Santa Barbara High boys tennis team took down Channel League opponent Ventura on Tuesday 11-7.
In doubles, the teams of Andrew Tebbe/Isaac Kershner, Mike Chung/Mason Lender, and Taylor Kleine/Jonas Juhl each swept, giving the Dons a 9-0 advantage.
Santa Barbara only needed one singles victory to earn the win, and they got two; one from Noah Ostovany and one from Andrea Borromini.
Santa Barbara improves to 6-6 overall and 2-1 in league play and hosts San Marcos on Wednesday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.