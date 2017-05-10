Santa Barbara Boys Tennis Beaten by No. 2 Harvard Westlake

Tennis

Mike Kelly and Noah Ostovany won the only points for Santa Barbara High's boys tennis team in a 16-2 loss at second-seeded Harvard Westlake in the CIF Division 1 first-round playoff match on Wednesday.

"Harvard Westlake is just too strong and their lineup is loaded with highly ranked players," Dons coach Greg Tebbe said. "That being said, it was a competitive match that lasted over three hours and we played some great tennis but were just a bit outmatched. I am very proud of the way we competed from start to finish."

It was the final match for seniors Andrew Tebbe, Mike Kelly and Isaac Kershner.

The Dons end their season with a record of 8-11.

