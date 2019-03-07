Santa Barbara Boys Tennis Nets 1st Channel League Win

Santa Barbara High seniors Mason Lender and Lucas Pollero played steadily and patiently on Thursday as both went 3-0 in singles, leading the Dons to a 13-5 boys tennis win on the road at Cabrillo.
The Dons are 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league.
Senior Taylor Kleine and Hunter Gomersall played solid first-strike doubles and served quite well all day as they handily swept, 3-0. The No. 2 doubles of Makaha Baer and Warren Firestone showed great energy and played consistently, ending the day 2-0 as the team endured light rain rain during the Channel League win.
"I was pleased to see some of the newer members of the team who have less match experience, get in on the action in the last rounds," said SBHS coach Danny Echt. "Sophomore Dylan Edwards established solid rhythm from the backcourt in the last very competitive match on court that Cabrillo ended up winning 6-4."
