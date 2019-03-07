Santa Barbara Boys Tennis Nets 1st Channel League Win

Tennis

Santa Barbara High seniors Mason Lender and Lucas Pollero played steadily and patiently on Thursday as both went 3-0 in singles, leading the Dons to a 13-5 boys tennis win on the road at Cabrillo. The Dons are 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league. Senior Taylor Kleine and Hunter Gomersall played solid first-strike doubles and served quite well all day as they handily swept, 3-0. The No. 2 doubles of Makaha Baer and Warren Firestone showed great energy and played consistently, ending the day 2-0 as the team endured light rain rain during the Channel League win. "I was pleased to see some of the newer members of the team who have less match experience, get in on the action in the last rounds," said SBHS coach Danny Echt. "Sophomore Dylan Edwards established solid rhythm from the backcourt in the last very competitive match on court that Cabrillo ended up winning 6-4."

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing. You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >