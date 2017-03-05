Santa Barbara Boys Tennis Wins 3 Matches at Cal Classic

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's tennis team won three of five matches over the weekend at the California Tennis Classic in Freno, the largest prep tournament in the state.

The Dons defeated La Quinta, De la Salle and Viewpoint, tied Valencia and lost to Arroyo Grande.

Noah Ostovany, Taylor Kleine and Mike Chung each won four of five matches in the tournament.

"We love participating in the tournament each year," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "It is a great way to kick off our season as our players get to play a lot of tennis against quality competition. It is a well run tournament with excellent facilities."

The Dons (3-3) host Viewpoint on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .