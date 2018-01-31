Santa Barbara Boys Win 5-1 in First Game as No. 1-Ranked Team

Boys Soccer

Playing its first game as the No. 1-ranked team in CIF Division 1, Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half against Buena and cruised to a 5-1 victory in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

The Dons had their shutout streak ended but improved to 12-0-3 on the season and 5-0 in league.

Brandon Garcia started the scoring for Santa Barbara with a tremendous individual effort. He beat two defenders, fired a shot that hit the crossbar from just outside the 18-yard box, followed his shot, collected the rebound and finished the second chance.

Brian De La Luz and Owne Lambe scored to make it 3-0 in the first half.

Buena managed to get one past the Dons' defense just before halftime. It was the first goal allowed since a 2-1 victory over Loyola in the championship of the South Torrance Tournament before Christmas.

"We challenged the boys at halftime to respond to the goal against by getting another for ourselves and the boys got two to help the game away," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

De La Luz finished his second goal of the night and Patrick Curtis added the fifth goal to complete the scoring.

Ben Roach and Connor Lambe combined for the victory in goal.

Santa Barbara, ranked No. 2 in the state and seventh in the nation by topdrawersoccer.com, plays at Buena on Thursday night.

