Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Boys Win 5-1 in First Game as No. 1-Ranked Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2018 | 6:57 a.m.

Playing its first game as the No. 1-ranked team in CIF Division 1, Santa Barbara High's boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half against Buena and cruised to a 5-1 victory in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

The Dons had their shutout streak ended but improved to 12-0-3 on the season and 5-0 in league.

Brandon Garcia started the scoring for Santa Barbara with a tremendous individual effort. He beat two defenders, fired a shot that hit the crossbar from just outside the 18-yard box, followed his shot, collected the rebound and finished the second chance.

Brian De La Luz and Owne Lambe scored to make it 3-0 in the first half.

Buena managed to get one past the Dons' defense just before halftime. It was the first goal allowed since a 2-1 victory over Loyola in the championship of the South Torrance Tournament before Christmas.

"We challenged the boys at halftime to respond to the goal against by getting another for ourselves and the boys got two to help the game away," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

De La Luz finished his second goal of the night and Patrick Curtis added the fifth goal to complete the scoring.

Ben Roach and Connor Lambe combined for the victory in goal.

Santa Barbara, ranked No. 2 in the state and seventh in the nation by topdrawersoccer.com,  plays at Buena on Thursday night. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 