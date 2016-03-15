Santa Barbara Boys Win 9 Events, San Marcos Takes Meet; Royals Girls Victorious

Swimming

Santa Barbara High's boys swim team won nine events, but the depth of San Marcos made the difference in a 98-84 win for the Royals in a Channel League meet on Tuesday at San Marco.s

In the girls competition, San Marcos got two wins from Olivia Smith and Paige Hauschild to help the Royals win the meet, 113-56.

"I am really proud of this group of girls. They work incredibly hard and excel in both the classroom and the pool," San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said.

Smith won the 100 butterfly and 500 free) and Hauschild took the 200 and 100 freestyle. Other San Marcos winners were Amanda Hayes (100 breast), Maija Ninness (100 back), and Piper Smith (50 Free). Freshman Fiona Kuesis won the 200 IM and was second in the 500 free with a CIF consideration time standard.

For Santa Barbara, Lara Kostruba finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free. Kai Mcgeoy took third place in the 200 and 500 free. Nina Enholm won in diving.

The Santa Barbara boys started strong with a 1-2-3 finish in diving, led by Derek Stein. In swimming, Ben Brewer, Alex Roderick and Sawyer Rhodes each won two events and were on two winning relays. Miles Gaitan had four personal bests, took second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 back.

San Marcos won the 200 medley relay (1:44.83) with the team of Patrick Rowley, Sean Apsey, Tristan Depew and Spencer Wood. In individual events, Chuck Sweeney captured the 100 back in 58.78 and Aspey took the 100 breast in 1:06.17.

"Today was a very interesting meet in that Santa Barbara won 9 of the 12 events but we were able to win the meet," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "It really came down to guys that swim on B relays and guys coming in 2nd, 3rd and 4th in events. Swimming is often such an individual sport, but I thought today was a great team win."



