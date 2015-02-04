Santa Barbara Teens Win Top Prizes at Squash Tournament

With more than 70 kids participating, including those from Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles, three Santa Barbara teens — Miguel Nava, David Quintero and Sebastian Paredes — swept the three oldest male age divisions at the Santa Barbara Silver Junior Squash Championships this past weekend.

Nava, 18, Quintero, 16, and Paredes, 13, each won their respective age division, and Quintero also won second place in the age division above.

All three boys are longtime participants of the Santa Barbara School of Squash, a nonprofit organization that teaches children to play squash and provides them with academic tutoring and mentoring.

“I am very proud of the three boys and their accomplishments,” said Orla O’Doherty, the head squash pro at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club, who coaches all three boys. “They have worked very hard all season.”

The sport of squash is a racket sport played on an indoor court by two players, who take turns hitting the ball. Matches are best of five games, and can be physically exhausting because of the amount of running involved and the extremely fast pace of the games. The Santa Barbara tournament this past weekend was organized under the supervision of U.S. Squash, the national governing body and membership organization for squash, and the tournament was open to all players who are members.

Squash has been traditionally associated with the British Empire, exclusive men’s clubs, New England prep schools and the Ivy League, but the founding of “urban squash” programs in Boston and New York for underprivileged students 20 years ago has started to chip away at that image. Now, those urban squash program have taken root in 14 cities, including San Diego, Oakland, Denver and Chicago, and enroll more than 1,500 students.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash is affiliated with the programs in other cities through an umbrella organization called the National Urban Squash and Education Association, which helps organize tournaments and camps for the urban squash students. Many urban squash participants have earned scholarships to elite prep schools and colleges, and play on varsity squash teams at colleges such as Bates, Williams, Harvard and Cornell.

In Santa Barbara, Nava, who grew up on the Westside, started playing squash when he was 11 and is now the best squash player who has ever participated in the School of Squash’s nine-year history. Asked how many tournaments he has won, Nava hesitated.

“I’m looking at the trophies right now and trying to count them,” he said. “It must be about 20 to 25.”

Nava, who graduated from Dos Pueblos High School last year, is currently a student at Santa Barbara City College, but he hopes to transfer to a four-year college where he can play on a squash team.

He credits his success to his passion for the sport and long hours of practice, and sees as his biggest achievement his No. 1 finish in the urban squash national tournament at Williams College in 2013. Still, trying to explain squash to his friends in Santa Barbara can be tough.

“When I tell my friends, they don’t know anything about it,” Nava said. “They think it’s weird.”

Quintero, who also lives near downtown and is a junior at San Marcos High School, started playing squash about six years ago, when he was waiting for his dad to finish his job as a maintenance man at the athletic club. He credits the Santa Barbara School of Squash with helping him improve his grades.

“A couple of years ago, they wouldn’t let me play in squash tournaments because my grades weren’t very good,” he said. “I really wanted to play in tournaments, so I started bringing up my grades.”

The strategy worked. His most recent report card sported straight As. Quintero is now starting the process of applying to East Coast colleges, and has been offered scholarships to attend two summer squash camps, at Wesleyan University and Williams College.

The youngest of the three players, Paredes, first held a squash racket at age 2, shortly after his mother started working at the athletic club.

“Squash has made him the person he is,” said his mother, Lourdes Paredes. “He loves it and he is very enthusiastic.”

In addition to winning the Santa Barbara tournament, all three players have held national rankings in the top 50 of their age divisions. The next big test will be a tournament in Silicon Valley in two weeks, the Regional Junior Championships, where they are expected to do well once again.

So how did three boys from the Westside of Santa Barbara get so good at a sport traditionally dominated by East Coast elites?

“All three of them are natural athletes, and they have put the time in practicing,” said Robert Graham, the former No. 1 ranked squash player in the U.S. and the executive director of the School of Squash, who said he was very proud of their tournament wins. “It speaks volumes to the work we’ve done with these kids over the years. It’s a great achievement.”

The best part, Graham said, is that winning tournaments gives these boys confidence, which is one of the important goals of the School of Squash.

“None of them has big egos — they aren’t bragging about it or strutting around," Graham said. "They are quiet and shy, and winning a tournament does a lot for them.”

