Santa Barbara-Based Brainstorm Creative a Winner in 37th Annual Telly Awards

The Telly Awards has named Santa Barbara-based Brainstorm Creative as a winner in the 37th Annual Telly Awards for its piece titled Every Day. The Tellys attract more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries on five continents.

The film was made in Santa Barbara by Brainstorm Creative for JetSuite, one of the largest and fastest-growing jet charter companies in the United States. Irvine- based JetSuite operates all over the country, but it recently shook up the industry by launching a scheduled service in California, flying out of private jet terminals but selling individual seats to the public for as little as $120 each way.

Santa Barbara is one of the airports JetSuite is likely to introduce service to, with flights to and from Burbank, the Bay Area and Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled,” said Richard Weston-Smith, CEO of Brainstorm Creative. “This is a film we are particularly proud of. It was shot mostly at Atlantic Aviation, here at the Santa Barbara Airport, which is an absolutely terrific location to film at, as it has the most beautiful backdrop.

“These two awards, in the categories of Corporate Video and Travel & Tourism, confirm that our creative, our direction and our cinematography is nothing less than world class.”

The film was directed by Kirsten Cavendish, Brainstorm’s co-founder, who recently had her third short film selected for the Cannes Film Festival. The director of photography was renowned aerial and automotive cinematographer Bill Bennett, ASC, and it was edited by John Fante.

“This brings the total of Telly Awards we have won over the years to 14 — a great testament to the consistent craftsmanship of our team,” Weston-Smith said.

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and are the premier awards honoring outstanding video and film productions, online commercials, video and films. Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world.

A prestigious judging panel of more than 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents.

Brainstorm Creative provides marketing services to clients locally, nationally and internationally. Clients include some of the world’s most admired brands, such as Virgin, Four Seasons, FedEx, Intel and Coca-Cola, as well as local organizations such as lynda.com, Sientra, The Pacific Standard and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

