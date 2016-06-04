Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara-Based Brainstorm Creative a Winner in 37th Annual Telly Awards

During a break in shooting in the hangar of Atlantic Aviation at the Santa Barbara Airport, Brainstorm Creative director Kirsten Cavendish talks with, from left, client Gareth Edmondson-Jones, executive producer Richard Weston-Smith and director of photography Bill Bennett. Click to view larger
During a break in shooting in the hangar of Atlantic Aviation at the Santa Barbara Airport, Brainstorm Creative director Kirsten Cavendish talks with, from left, client Gareth Edmondson-Jones, executive producer Richard Weston-Smith and director of photography Bill Bennett. (Brainstorm Creative photo)
By Brainstorm Creative | June 4, 2016 | 9:29 p.m.

The Telly Awards has named Santa Barbara-based Brainstorm Creative as a winner in the 37th Annual Telly Awards for its piece titled Every Day. The Tellys attract more than 13,000 entries from all 50 states and numerous countries on five continents.

The film was made in Santa Barbara by Brainstorm Creative for JetSuite, one of the largest and fastest-growing jet charter companies in the United States. Irvine- based JetSuite operates all over the country, but it recently shook up the industry by launching a scheduled service in California, flying out of private jet terminals but selling individual seats to the public for as little as $120 each way.

Santa Barbara is one of the airports JetSuite is likely to introduce service to, with flights to and from Burbank, the Bay Area and Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled,” said Richard Weston-Smith, CEO of Brainstorm Creative. “This is a film we are particularly proud of. It was shot mostly at Atlantic Aviation, here at the Santa Barbara Airport, which is an absolutely terrific location to film at, as it has the most beautiful backdrop.

“These two awards, in the categories of Corporate Video and Travel & Tourism, confirm that our creative, our direction and our cinematography is nothing less than world class.”

The film was directed by Kirsten Cavendish, Brainstorm’s co-founder, who recently had her third short film selected for the Cannes Film Festival. The director of photography was renowned aerial and automotive cinematographer Bill Bennett, ASC, and it was edited by John Fante.

“This brings the total of Telly Awards we have won over the years to 14 — a great testament to the consistent craftsmanship of our team,” Weston-Smith said.

The Telly Awards were founded in 1979 and are the premier awards honoring outstanding video and film productions, online commercials, video and films.  Winners represent the best work of the most respected advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, cable operators and corporate video departments in the world.

A prestigious judging panel of more than 500 accomplished industry professionals, each a past winner of a Silver Telly and a member of The Silver Telly Council, judged the competition, upholding the historical standard of excellence that Telly represents.

Brainstorm Creative provides marketing services to clients locally, nationally and internationally. Clients include some of the world’s most admired brands, such as Virgin, Four Seasons, FedEx, Intel and Coca-Cola, as well as local organizations such as lynda.com, Sientra, The Pacific Standard and the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Click here for more information about Brainstorm Creative.

Brainstorm Creative director of photography Bill Bennett zeroes in on a shot. Click to view larger
Brainstorm Creative director of photography Bill Bennett zeroes in on a shot. (Brainstorm Creative photo)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 