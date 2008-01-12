Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:32 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Breakers Join New West Coast League

Success breeds ... interest from other Southern California teams and results in a more localized travel schedule.

By Dave Loveton | January 12, 2008 | 4:13 p.m.

After a memorable debut last year, the Santa Barbara Breakers are leaving the International Basketball League to join a new circuit — the West Coast Pro Basketball League.

Curt Pickering, the Breakers’ owner, president and head coach, announced the move Friday. Last spring, Pickering led the Breakers to a 17-6 campaign, culminating in an appearance in the IBL West championship game in Portland. The squad featured former NBA players Toby Bailey, Lamond Murray, Fred Vinson and Samaki Walker.

"Due to our success, I’ve received many calls from businessmen in Southern California cities," Pickering said. "It became a no-brainer. Why do we need to fly to Chicago and drive on long road trips when we can play games against Southern California teams?"

According to Pickering, there are six teams ready to go in the WCBL, which will debut with a four-team tournament in Santa Barbara on April 11-12. The Breakers will play a 22-game schedule — including 12 at home — against teams from Ventura-Oxnard, Palm Springs, Pasadena, Temecula and Victorville. League play will start April 18 with the playoffs slated for late June.

"I’ve followed minor-league pro basketball since 1985 and I think baseball has it right," Pickering said. "They place minor-league teams in smaller cities (like Rancho Cucamonga, Lancaster and Victorville) that don’t have pro sports and they have reasonable road trips. They’re doing things the right way."

The Breakers attracted 1,636 in their home debut at SBCC on April 13 and drew a sellout crowd of 2,002 for the regular-season finale — a 129-123 victory over Vancouver, Wash.

Jim Parks, who led Barstow to several community college state basketball titles and also coached at Cal State Bakersfield, will serve as the commissioner. Pickering will be the director of team expansion and development.
The new league will use the college three-point line, immediate in-bound passes, a new scoring feature called "The Oop," a brainchild of Pickering’s and Park’s. A team will be awarded three points when a player who’s inside halfcourt and outside the three-point line throws an alley-oop pass for a slam dunk. The player who receives the pass has to start from outside the key.

Dave Loveton is the Santa Barbara Breakers’ media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 