Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance Re-accredited

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | October 16, 2016 | 9:22 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance received three-year full accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

NAPBC accreditation is only given to centers that have voluntarily committed to provide the highest level of quality breast care and that undergo a rigorous evaluation process and review of their performance.

“We are proud to receive NAPBC accreditation for demonstrating our firm commitment to offer patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease,” said Dr. Fred Kass, director of medical oncology at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. Dr. Kass will serve a three-year term as chairperson of the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance from 2016–19.   

During the survey process, the center must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. Standards include proficiency in the areas of center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. 

The NAPBC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast. Accreditation by the NAPBC ensures patients that the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance program meets the highest national standards in breast care.

Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures a patient will have access to: comprehensive care, including state-of-the-art services; a multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment option; information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options; and quality breast care close to home.

For more information about the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, visit www.accreditedbreastcenters.org.

Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic.

 
