Santa Barbara Brewing Company to Host Heart & Stroke Walk Kick-off Event

The American Heart Association along with Santa Barbara community members and business leaders will participate in a Heart & Stroke Walk kick-off event at the Santa Barbara Brewing Company from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in anticipation of the fall Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/Run.

Complimentary heart-healthy appetizers will be provided, and attendees will learn more about forming a team and recruiting team members as well as some useful fundraising tips.

The Heart Walk Kick-off event is sponsored nationally by Subway and locally by Central Coast Home Health, Inc. and Santa Barbara Brewing Company.

More than 1,000 people from Santa Barbara and nearby cities are expected to participate in the 2016 Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/5k Run.

The 5K encourages healthy habits while raising funds to support the AHA’s research and education efforts to fight heart disease and stroke — the nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers.

The Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/5K Run will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016.

The Heart Walk Kick-off event will provide community members with the information they need to prepare and get inspired to participate in the upcoming 5k Santa Barbara Heart & Stroke Walk/run, whch will raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and stroke, the leading causes of death in Santa Barbara County.

This event empowers community members to take charge of their health while raising critical funds for the fight to end heart disease and stroke.

To RSVP, contact Kerstin Padilla at 805.963.8862 or [email protected].

For more information or to register for the Heart & Stroke Walk/Run, visit www.sbheartwalk.com

— Tamara White is the director of communications and marketing at the American Heart Association.