Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:24 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Connecting Our County with the World’ Focus of Santa Barbara Broadband Task Force Event

By Zoe Taylor for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region | March 31, 2015 | 8:35 a.m.

“Connecting Our County with the World” is the theme for the convening of the Santa Barbara Broadband Task Force at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17.

The event will occur at the Santa Ynez Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton. This event is presented by the Broadband Consortium, Pacific Coast (BCPC) and is sponsored by The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

The BCPC is focused on identifying and implementing measures that will best achieve the advancement and expansion of broadband (high-speed Internet) across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. To that end, each county has large and active stakeholder groups forming that are responsible for the implementation of initiatives within their county. The consortium is collecting data from stakeholders, mapping current broadband assets, identifying requirements and opportunities, and compiling these into an accessible database.

The group seeks to leverage the power of broadband as a catalyst for economic vitality through the development of projects, which create an infrastructure that supports the adoption of high-speed Internet solutions for the creation of new jobs, retention and attraction of companies to capitalize on emerging technologies, and other positive economic impacts.

The Santa Barbara event will feature David Daigle as a keynote speaker, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry. Panelists will follow that will discuss the imperative to create local initiatives in the mapping of broadband assets, accelerating the permitting process for broadband projects, the development of collaborative projects, and how best to pull it all together in a county strategy. There is no charge to attend the event, but limited seating is available.

For more information about this event, please contact  Zoe Taylor at [email protected] or 805.965.3023 x106.

— Zoe Taylor is the economic development director for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 