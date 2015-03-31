‘Connecting Our County with the World’ Focus of Santa Barbara Broadband Task Force Event

“Connecting Our County with the World” is the theme for the convening of the Santa Barbara Broadband Task Force at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17.

The event will occur at the Santa Ynez Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton. This event is presented by the Broadband Consortium, Pacific Coast (BCPC) and is sponsored by The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

The BCPC is focused on identifying and implementing measures that will best achieve the advancement and expansion of broadband (high-speed Internet) across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. To that end, each county has large and active stakeholder groups forming that are responsible for the implementation of initiatives within their county. The consortium is collecting data from stakeholders, mapping current broadband assets, identifying requirements and opportunities, and compiling these into an accessible database.

The group seeks to leverage the power of broadband as a catalyst for economic vitality through the development of projects, which create an infrastructure that supports the adoption of high-speed Internet solutions for the creation of new jobs, retention and attraction of companies to capitalize on emerging technologies, and other positive economic impacts.

The Santa Barbara event will feature David Daigle as a keynote speaker, who has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry. Panelists will follow that will discuss the imperative to create local initiatives in the mapping of broadband assets, accelerating the permitting process for broadband projects, the development of collaborative projects, and how best to pull it all together in a county strategy. There is no charge to attend the event, but limited seating is available.

For more information about this event, please contact Zoe Taylor at [email protected] or 805.965.3023 x106.

— Zoe Taylor is the economic development director for The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.