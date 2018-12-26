Santa Barbara Buckles Down on Defense in Opening Win of Holiday Classic

Boys Basketball

Some slick passing by the Santa Barbara basketball team results in a layup during its 77-55 win over North Hollywood in opener of the Dons’ Holiday Classic pic.twitter.com/noI13CVLeJ — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) December 27, 2018

The big lead suddenly got down to nine points early in the third quarter of Santa Barbara High’s opener in its Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

So how did the Dons respond?

The went on a 20-4 run for the remainder of period and the first minute of the fourth quarter and romped to a 77-55 victory over North Hollywood in the tournament’s late game on Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara advances to a quarterfinal match-up with Westlake at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Westlake defeated John Burroughs of Burbank, 71-63.

In other first-round games, Buena beat Bishop Diego, 69-39

; Newbury Park routed Carpinteria, 74-44; Troy rolled past Chatsworth, 78-50, Corona del Mar defeated Kings of Seattle, 60-49, and St. Genevieve edged Costa Mesa, 72-70. Mira Costa advanced on a forfeit win against a Crenshaw team that pulled out of the tournament.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals, Buena plays Corona del Mar at 3 p.m.; Mira Costa faces St. Genevieve at 4:30; Newbury Park takes on Troy at 6 p.m., and the Dons play Westlake.

Bryce Warrecker scored 22 points to lead the Dons to their ninth win in a row, improving their record to 14-1. Aidan Douglas tossed in 12 points, Jasper Johnson scored 11 and Jackson Gonzalez added 10 off the bench in a balanced attack. Sophomore transfer Asher Sedlin, who just became eligible, scored five points his Santa Barbara debut.

A strong defensive effort and some shot blocking by Aidan Douglas and Jackson Hamilton sparked the Dons to a 37-22 halftime lead against North Hollywood.

“Our defense was a key part to the win today,” said Hamilton. “Recently, we haven’t really played good defense and today was a good awakening.

“Everyone gets so excited when we get a stop on the defensive end, like a block or a steal, and it just heightens us up and gets us going.”

Hamilton was also a force on the boards, hauling in 15 rebounds.

“Defense and rebounding, you do those two things well you’re going to be in most games,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said. “Jackson was just awesome on the boards.

“The Cabrillo game we got murdered on the boards,” he added. “I told the kids, ‘You guys are always waiting for Bryce to get the rebound. You guys got to go get the ball, also. You got to help Bryce, you can’t expect him to get every rebound.’ I think Hamilton took that to heart.”

The Huskies picked up their game in the third quarter and pulled to 42-33 on a coast-to-coast layup by Xavier Patterson, a skilled 6-foot-3 forward who led his team with 22 points.

Santa Barbara answered back with some impressive play by sophomore Jasper Johnson. He scored on a layup and buried back-to-back three-pointers during 10-0 run.

Dilyan Miladinov ended the scoring drought for North Hollywood before the Dons went on an 11-2 run to go up 62-37 by the end of the third quarter. That run was highlighted by another Johnson trey and a Douglas blocked a shot that led to a Warrecker layup.

Bregante said it was nice to see Johnson bounce back after having rough first half.

“He was mentally tough to put it behind him and played a really good second half. He played the way he can play,” said Bregante of the sophomore.

Douglas turned in a solid performance at both ends of the court in the three quarters he was played.

“He’s doing it with confidence and he’s really committed,” Bregante said of Douglas’ play. “He’s really wants to have a good year — it’s his senior year and he wants to play well, and he is playing well. He’s doing a good job on the boards, he’s being more aggressive, he’s stronger. He’s ripping the ball out of guys’ hands."

And, the coach added: “He can shoot the heck out of the ball. It’s a big weapon when you got something like that.”

Buena 70, Bishop Diego 39

Kai Morphy scored eight points abd Sean Chambers had six for the Cardinals in the opening-round game.

“We are very young and inexperienced, so we have many aspects of the game to improve on," coach James Coronado said. “If we just keep playing hard, I think we can figure out how to play as a team and, as a result, we will start playing better as a team. That will keep us stay in games longer, ultimately culminating into wins down the road.”

Luke Edwards had 13 points,and Austin Schleicher added 12, all in the first half, for Buena.

