Santa Barbara, Buena Can’t Break Tie After 13 Innings

Baseball

Santa Barbara High and Buena were locked up in a 5-5 tie when the Channel League baseball game was called on account of darkness on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The result leaves the Dons in third place at 6-4-1 while Buena is 0-10-1. The two teams finish the regular season Thursday at Buena, where a Santa Barbara win would tie it for second place with Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara was leading 5-3 after six innings before Buena scored two runs in the top of the seventh on a three consecutive hits and a RBI groundout. Tim Piozet of the Dons and Buena's Ethan Webster pitched six shutout innings before the game was called.

The Dons (10-14-1) had 14 hits, including seven in the first three innings when all five runs were scored. Joe Firestone had a big day, going 4-for-6 with two doubles and two singles. Tommy John Holguin (3-5) reached base five times and Zach Jensen (3-6) also had two doubles and an RBI.

But the Dons couldn't come up with the clutch hits to win the game.

"We had so many chances to score but left 14 runners on base, many in scoring position," assistant coach Wes Warrecker said ."Still, with a win at Buena on Thursday, we can reach our primary objective of making the playoffs. Today, credit Buena. They only played for pride but never gave up."

Alex Chicote started on the mound for the Dons and completed six innings, yielding three runs (two earned), six hits, had six Ks and walked none. Piozet gave up the Bulldog's two seventh inning runs and three hits but surrendered only one additional hit over the final six innings. He struck out five and walked one in his seven innings of relief.