Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara Buries 13 3-pointers in Win Over Ventura; Dons Finish Unbeaten in League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 9, 2016 | 9:50 p.m.

The three-ball was falling for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team in its regular-season finale Tuesday night, and that usually means trouble for the opposing team.

Ventura found out as the Dons hit 13 3-pointers to pull away for a  68-55 win to finish Channel League play undefeated at 8-0. 

Santa Barbara (26-1) entered the game ranked No. 2 behind Lynwood in the latest CIF Division 2A poll. It had been No. 1 most of the season.

Bolden Brace and Nick Busch each buried four 3-pointers, Ben Brown had three and Ben Clay made two. The Dons made 13 of 27 from behind the arc (48 percent).

Busch was Santa Barbara’s leading scorer with 21 points, Brace had 18 and Clay finished with 13. The Northeastern-bound Brace also had eight assists and six rebounds.

The Dons were hot in the first half, rolling out to a 41-24 lead. Ventura stepped up in the third quarter and cut the deficit to four, 51-47. But the Cougars couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter.

Santa Barbara now waits to see where it will go in the CIF Playoffs. They were still on the Open Division Watch List this week. The pairings in each division will be announced Sunday.

