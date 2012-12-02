Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:57 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

New Food and Photo Tour Brings New Look, Taste to Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

By Tara Jones for Eat This, Shoot That! | December 2, 2012 | 1:04 p.m.

Foodies and photographers alike will delight in Eat This, Shoot That!, a new photo tour that invites participants to explore the culinary landscape of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront and eclectic Funk Zone.

The new eco-friendly, walking tour is unique to the city, and allows visitors to indulge at restaurants like FisHouse, Moby Dick, Santa Barbara Shellfish Co., Union Ale and Oreana Winery for tastings, while professional photographers teach participants how to take better travel photos.

The tour is a brand-new offering from Tara Jones, a Brooks Institute graduate and local entrepreneur who is known for her lifestyle and commercial photography.

“The waterfront is quintessential Santa Barbara,” said Jones. “Eat This, Shoot That! is a great way to show off our beautiful city, and by the end of the tour, you haven’t just been entertained, you’ve gained a skill.”

Jones and her team offer tours every Friday and Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., and large group tours, pricing and special dates are available upon request.

Click here for more information about the Eat This, Shoot That! tour or to sign up, or contact the team directly at 805.637.0760 or by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That!.

