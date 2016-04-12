Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:37 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Business Network Announces Fourth Annual Business Expo

By Sandy Goe for Santa Barbara Business Networks | April 12, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Business Network will hold its fourth annual Santa Barbara Business Expo from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016, at the Fess Parker: A Doubletree by Hilton Resort in Santa Barbara.

The expo caters to those with a passion to serve others in the business community who offer valuable expertise to business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event’s keynote speakers, experts sharing tips and tools from their wealth of experience, include Cathy Alessandra, CEO of Alessandra Media Group; Tracy Repchuk, author of 31 Days to Millionaire Marketing Miracles; and Tonya Hofmann, CEO and founder of Public Speakers Association.

Breakout training sessions will encourage attendees to dig deeper with specialists passionate about sharing their knowledge, who will instruct on how avoid common entrepreneurial pitfalls.

The event will also include a business showcase, featuring vendors providing business services to support various areas of business growth; free services for business owners, including employer services and business consultations; and a media room hosted by TV Santa Barbara, where attendees can film a message that will be shown on TVSB.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo is the production of local business owners and entrepreneurs Sandy and Gino Goe, along with a team of local professionals sharing the vision to connect, learn and network for synergistic business growth.  

The couple launched the expo after recognizing both the changes in government regulations and tax laws affecting small business and the need for business owners to start working together, finding their own solutions in spite of new challenges.

 

To continue the warm personal connections made at the expo, Business HUB Santa Barbara will encourage continuous development of new business relationships throughout the year.  

Each year a nonprofit is chosen both to gain higher visibility through the publicity of the event and to receive a portion of the proceeds.  

The 2016 charity of choice is the American Cancer Society, and a donation will be dedicated to provide services for cancer patients.

For more information about the expo or the expo’s relationship with Business HUB, visit www.SantaBarbaraBusinessExpo.com or www.BizHUB-SB.com respectively.

Sandy Goe is a co-founder of Santa Barbara Business Networks and Expo.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 