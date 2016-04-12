Santa Barbara Business Network Announces Fourth Annual Business Expo

The Santa Barbara Business Network will hold its fourth annual Santa Barbara Business Expo from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2016, at the Fess Parker: A Doubletree by Hilton Resort in Santa Barbara.

The expo caters to those with a passion to serve others in the business community who offer valuable expertise to business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs.

The event’s keynote speakers, experts sharing tips and tools from their wealth of experience, include Cathy Alessandra, CEO of Alessandra Media Group; Tracy Repchuk, author of 31 Days to Millionaire Marketing Miracles; and Tonya Hofmann, CEO and founder of Public Speakers Association.

Breakout training sessions will encourage attendees to dig deeper with specialists passionate about sharing their knowledge, who will instruct on how avoid common entrepreneurial pitfalls.

The event will also include a business showcase, featuring vendors providing business services to support various areas of business growth; free services for business owners, including employer services and business consultations; and a media room hosted by TV Santa Barbara, where attendees can film a message that will be shown on TVSB.

The Santa Barbara Business Expo is the production of local business owners and entrepreneurs Sandy and Gino Goe, along with a team of local professionals sharing the vision to connect, learn and network for synergistic business growth.

The couple launched the expo after recognizing both the changes in government regulations and tax laws affecting small business and the need for business owners to start working together, finding their own solutions in spite of new challenges.

To continue the warm personal connections made at the expo, Business HUB Santa Barbara will encourage continuous development of new business relationships throughout the year.

Each year a nonprofit is chosen both to gain higher visibility through the publicity of the event and to receive a portion of the proceeds.

The 2016 charity of choice is the American Cancer Society, and a donation will be dedicated to provide services for cancer patients.

For more information about the expo or the expo’s relationship with Business HUB, visit www.SantaBarbaraBusinessExpo.com or www.BizHUB-SB.com respectively.

— Sandy Goe is a co-founder of Santa Barbara Business Networks and Expo.