BizHawk: BevMo! Opens Santa Maria Store, Third Location in Santa Barbara County

American Riviera Bank to open branch in Montecito and new photography studio opens downtown

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Santa Barbara County’s newest BevMo! location opened last week in Santa Maria.

Loyal customers of the specialty beverage retailer lined up outside the store at 1309 S. Bradley Road before it opened at 9 a.m. Friday. Those first in line were to receive free bags of goodies.

A weekend of wine, beer and cocktail demonstrations from local brewers was planned for the grand opening weekend of the chain’s 130th location in California, Arizona and Washington.

Another store recently opened in Goleta.

The new 10,000-square-foot-store, located next to Trader Joe’s, features a selection of more than 1,695 wines, 1,690 spirits, 1,560 beers, and hundreds of gourmet food items, cocktail mixers, glassware, bar accessories and more.

American Riviera Bank to Open Branch in Montecito

American Riviera Bank will open a second branch in Montecito’s Upper Village.

The branch, at 525 San Ysidro Road in Building G, is expected to open in January.

The bank will be behind the San Ysidro Pharmacy in the retail center owned by the Gunner family.

“We’ve been looking for a second location for quite some time,” said CEO and president Jeff DeVine, noting the search has taken about a year. “We knew that by moving to Montecito we’d be able to have an even greater relationship with our clients. We view Montecito as a nice opportunity to bring our style of banking.”

American Riviera Bank will be the first new tenant in the newly constructed portion of the center, and is expected to be the only community bank in the Upper Village. The bank is committed to serving the Montecito market and signed a 15-year lease.

The new branch will add four new jobs to the community, DeVine said.

Lady McClintock Studios Opens

Lady McClintock Studios hosted its grand opening Friday in Victoria Court in Santa Barbara.

Maria McClintock, photographer/owner, invited guests to check out her photo studio at 1221 State St., Suite 6.

The space features more than 20 backdrops offered for ladies, gentlemen and families.

McClintock was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and is a Brooks Institute graduate.

Hodge Selected as The Carey Group Inc. Intern of the Year

Grace Hodge, a recent UCSB graduate, has been named Intern of the Year by The Carey Group Inc.

Hodge was the first to participate in the Entrepreneur Internship Program offered by the group of local architects, general contractors and real estate developers that also operates Patterson Self-Storage.

She joined the team at Patterson Self Storage and Santa Barbara Wine Storage as an assistant manager in 2007 when she was a freshman at UCSB. Hodge is a native of California, and graduated with high honors in communication and minored in professional writing.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.