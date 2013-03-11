Customers Get a Comfortable, Vintage Vibe in New Industry Home Boutique

Most retail business owners wouldn’t be thrilled to have customers entering their store and proclaiming their intent to move in. At Industry Home in downtown Santa Barbara, however, the exaggeration is readily received as a compliment.

The new boutique’s large windows and open, inviting space draw those who enter the former art gallery at 740 State St., Suite 1, into the vision of its five local co-owners: simple, yet distinct décor and furniture so cool and comfy there’s no point in searching anywhere else.

Local designer Hayley Bridges, daughter of actor Jeff Bridges, opened the retail showcase last month with business partners at Brothers of Industry, a Carpinteria-based building company that focuses on reclaimed wood from the deconstruction of barns and factories across the country.

Brothers Andrew and Peter Hernandez, founders of the wood craftsmen business, are co-owners in the Industry Home venture, along with their designer mother, Kate Hernandez, and Tom Masker, an employee who specializes in lighting.

“We really wanted people to be able to see what the product looked like,” Andrew Hernandez said of motivation to open the boutique. “You can get an idea of the finished product.”

Sitting last week at a table made of reclaimed wood in the shop accessed just off State Street on East De la Guerra Street, Bridges and Kate Hernandez told Noozhawk that all five partners bring their owns skills to the recycled, designer table.

While the guys are off building the cabinets, coffee tables, shelving and more, the designers are working behind the Industry Home counter, answering customer questions, and finding fun, vintage and modern décor and art pieces to compliment the wood craftsmanship.

Bridges said she has always appreciated the Brothers of Industry’s work. The retail shop had been in the works since November, she added.

“This could be whatever you envision,” said Bridges, noting customers can find something they like and then get it in a different size, color or concept. “It’s kind of evolving. It’s fresh. Some of our pieces are one of a kind.”

Industry of Home owners are hoping more locals will discover their work, which can be made in large, commercial quantities or small orders. Many pieces are already being sold to customers in Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Kate Hernandez said the shop prides itself on knowing all the stories to its vintage and other pieces because customers deserve that high level of service.

“Somebody can walk in and buy and also come to us and change for their purpose,” she said. “They’ve been waiting for a different store like this. It really seems to resonate across all demographics. You can see how it touches people.”

