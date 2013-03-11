Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Customers Get a Comfortable, Vintage Vibe in New Industry Home Boutique

Hayley Bridges and Brothers in Industry partner up to open retail showroom in downtown Santa Barbara

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 11, 2013 | 12:39 a.m.

Most retail business owners wouldn’t be thrilled to have customers entering their store and proclaiming their intent to move in. At Industry Home in downtown Santa Barbara, however, the exaggeration is readily received as a compliment.

The new boutique’s large windows and open, inviting space draw those who enter the former art gallery at 740 State St., Suite 1, into the vision of its five local co-owners: simple, yet distinct décor and furniture so cool and comfy there’s no point in searching anywhere else.

Local designer Hayley Bridges, daughter of actor Jeff Bridges, opened the retail showcase last month with business partners at Brothers of Industry, a Carpinteria-based building company that focuses on reclaimed wood from the deconstruction of barns and factories across the country.

Brothers Andrew and Peter Hernandez, founders of the wood craftsmen business, are co-owners in the Industry Home venture, along with their designer mother, Kate Hernandez, and Tom Masker, an employee who specializes in lighting.

“We really wanted people to be able to see what the product looked like,” Andrew Hernandez said of motivation to open the boutique. “You can get an idea of the finished product.”

Sitting last week at a table made of reclaimed wood in the shop accessed just off State Street on East De la Guerra Street, Bridges and Kate Hernandez told Noozhawk that all five partners bring their owns skills to the recycled, designer table.

While the guys are off building the cabinets, coffee tables, shelving and more, the designers are working behind the Industry Home counter, answering customer questions, and finding fun, vintage and modern décor and art pieces to compliment the wood craftsmanship.

Bridges said she has always appreciated the Brothers of Industry’s work. The retail shop had been in the works since November, she added.

“This could be whatever you envision,” said Bridges, noting customers can find something they like and then get it in a different size, color or concept. “It’s kind of evolving. It’s fresh. Some of our pieces are one of a kind.”

Industry of Home owners are hoping more locals will discover their work, which can be made in large, commercial quantities or small orders. Many pieces are already being sold to customers in Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Kate Hernandez said the shop prides itself on knowing all the stories to its vintage and other pieces because customers deserve that high level of service.

“Somebody can walk in and buy and also come to us and change for their purpose,” she said. “They’ve been waiting for a different store like this. It really seems to resonate across all demographics. You can see how it touches people.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 