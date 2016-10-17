Milpas Street Water Main Break Disrupts Santa Barbara Businesses, Closes Roadway

At least one business on Santa Barbara's Milpas Street suffered light water damage mid-day Monday when an underground water main broke below the 500 block, authorities said.

The city's streets division began making repairs midday Monday after water began gushing out of cracks along the road and gutter between Cota and Haley streets, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Chris Auringer,

A depression that formed in the ground, he said, was probably in the vicinity of where the 12-inch water main broke.

About nine customers were left without water service, though the businesses of KFC and Jack in the Box were receiving temporary water to keep them going, said water systems manager Cathy Taylor.

Firefighters helped mop up water that had flowed into one 500-block business, she added.

Taylor said that service would be restored by Monday night, though some street repairs may take two or three more days.

The northbound lanes on Milpas Street between Cota and Haley streets will remain closed for two to three days during those repairs, she said.

