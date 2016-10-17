Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 4:46 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

Milpas Street Water Main Break Disrupts Santa Barbara Businesses, Closes Roadway

Northbound lanes of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara will be closed for several days between Cota and Haley streets while repairs are underway for the broken water main. Click to view larger
Northbound lanes of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara will be closed for several days between Cota and Haley streets while repairs are underway for the broken water main.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | updated logo | October 17, 2016 | 2:53 p.m.

At least one business on Santa Barbara's Milpas Street suffered light water damage mid-day Monday when an underground water main broke below the 500 block, authorities said.

The city's streets division began making repairs midday Monday after water began gushing out of cracks along the road and gutter between Cota and Haley streets, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department Capt. Chris Auringer, 

A depression that formed in the ground, he said, was probably in the vicinity of where the 12-inch water main broke.

About nine customers were left without water service, though the businesses of KFC and Jack in the Box were receiving temporary water to keep them going, said water systems manager Cathy Taylor.

Firefighters helped mop up water that had flowed into one 500-block business, she added.

A ruptured 12-inch water line caused a sinkhole and water damage to the 500 block of Milpas Street Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
A ruptured 12-inch water line caused a sinkhole and water damage to the 500 block of Milpas Street Monday afternoon.  (Nate Loop / KEYT.com photo)

Taylor said that service would be restored by Monday night, though some street repairs may take two or three more days.

The northbound lanes on Milpas Street between Cota and Haley streets will remain closed for two to three days during those repairs, she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

An underground water main broke on the 500 block of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara Monday. Click to view larger
An underground water main broke on the 500 block of Milpas Street in Santa Barbara Monday.  (Nate Loop / KEYT.com photo)
