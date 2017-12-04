Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Business Writer Sentenced for Harassing Former Boss

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | December 4, 2017 | 2:50 p.m.

A Santa Barbara business writer has been sentenced to three years of probation for harassing his former boss at the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Ray Estrada, 64, was convicted by a jury in November of harassing or obscene contact via electronic means, which in this case included emails and a text message to Henry Dubroff, the newspaper’s founder and editor.

Estrada, who currently posts on his own website, Santa Barbara Business News, worked at the Pacific Coast Business Times from 2007 to 2008.

He was sentenced Monday to three years of unsupervised probation, and the terms include 26 sessions of anger management, prosecutor David Chen said.

Estrada was also told not to contact Dubroff, to stay away from the Pacific Coast Business Times office at 14 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, and not to molest, annoy, threaten or harass any of the newspaper’s employees, Chen said.

Estrada was accused of sending Dubroff harassing emails, and Dubroff filed complaints in 2014 and 2016.

According to court documents filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, when Santa Barbara police detectives contacted Estrada about an obscene email sent to Dubroff, Estrada admitted to sending it because of his anger at being fired from the paper years earlier.

“F--- you and the horse you rode in on. Stay in Denver, Dumkoff,” one email read, according to court documents.

One email sent last year included the subject line of “F--- you Henry Dumkoff” and a subject line of, “and your mother too, you ---hole” in the body of the email, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The brief trial was held in Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca’s courtroom, and Estrada was represented by Deputy Public Defender Mary Huft.

Estrada previously worked as a business writer for the Santa Barbara News-Press, and has written business columns for Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent and the now-defunct Santa Barbara Daily Sound.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 