Santa Barbara Business Writer Sentenced for Harassing Former Boss

A Santa Barbara business writer has been sentenced to three years of probation for harassing his former boss at the Pacific Coast Business Times.

Ray Estrada, 64, was convicted by a jury in November of harassing or obscene contact via electronic means, which in this case included emails and a text message to Henry Dubroff, the newspaper’s founder and editor.

Estrada, who currently posts on his own website, Santa Barbara Business News, worked at the Pacific Coast Business Times from 2007 to 2008.

He was sentenced Monday to three years of unsupervised probation, and the terms include 26 sessions of anger management, prosecutor David Chen said.

Estrada was also told not to contact Dubroff, to stay away from the Pacific Coast Business Times office at 14 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, and not to molest, annoy, threaten or harass any of the newspaper’s employees, Chen said.

Estrada was accused of sending Dubroff harassing emails, and Dubroff filed complaints in 2014 and 2016.

According to court documents filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, when Santa Barbara police detectives contacted Estrada about an obscene email sent to Dubroff, Estrada admitted to sending it because of his anger at being fired from the paper years earlier.

“F--- you and the horse you rode in on. Stay in Denver, Dumkoff,” one email read, according to court documents.

One email sent last year included the subject line of “F--- you Henry Dumkoff” and a subject line of, “and your mother too, you ---hole” in the body of the email, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The brief trial was held in Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca’s courtroom, and Estrada was represented by Deputy Public Defender Mary Huft.

Estrada previously worked as a business writer for the Santa Barbara News-Press, and has written business columns for Noozhawk, the Santa Barbara Independent and the now-defunct Santa Barbara Daily Sound.

